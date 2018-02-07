Restaurant owner helping community for 10 years - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Restaurant owner helping community for 10 years

Katie Alonzo says the family was in shock finding out Abby, their little girl had cancer.

"She was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma, stage 4b."  "The Van Duzer Foundation had a benefit here and they raised $13,000 for our family."

Abby fought the cancer and is now in college.

For the past 10 years, the Van Duzer Foundation has helped 100 families. Recently, hosting a fundraiser for teen burn victim Layne Chesney, raising money and blood donations.

Scott Van Duzer said, "Just by donating one pint of blood, you have the capability to saving three lives."

People in the community know Van Duzer, but he also made national news when he bear-hugged former President Barack Obama in 2012. "Yeah, that was pretty special," he said.

Time or fame hasn't changed Van Duzer's mission.
   
When I first met him 10 years ago, he told me then why he helps others.

"My mother taught me you never know when you might need help so we try to help as many people as we can."  

Van Duzer said he will do his best to continue to help hurting families.

"It says a lot about the community and about the volunteers because I'm thankful for them because without them we couldn't do what we do."

Click here to learn more about the Van Duzer Foundation.

