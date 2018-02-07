Missing woman last seen at Lake Worth store

Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for 500-plus yards and three or more touchdown passes without an interception and lose the game.

Japanese scientists touted the new treatment for hair loss in an article published in the journal Biomaterials.

I'll have fries with that: Study says French fry cooking oil helps hair growth

A recording of a call between responding officers and dispatch a dispatcher says "multiple safes and possibly guns" were taken, though police would not confirm this.

A Mis-coded National Weather Service test leads to a false Tsunami warning by multiple weather and media outlets.

Tsunami alert erroneously sent out to East, Gulf Coast

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's help in finding a missing and endangered woman.

PBSO said Kiera Katz has been missing since Feb. 4, 2018.

She was last seen near 10th Avenue and North Boutwell Road in Lake Worth at the Sunoco gas station.

If you spot Katz, call 911 or PBSO at 561-688-3000.