3 Juveniles in custody after Winn-Dixie break-in

3 Juveniles in custody after Winn-Dixie break-in

Three juveniles are in custody after an overnight break-in at a Winn-Dixie in Belle Glade. 

Palm Beach County sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the juveniles broke into the store and then ran from the scene.

Law enforcement and K9s later found them inside Glades Central High School. 

Glass was broken at the front of the store, but it is now boarded up.

It's unclear if anything was taken from the store. 

The Winn-Dixie is open for business Wednesday morning.

