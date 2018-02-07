Deadly shooting investigated on I-95 southbound in Boca Raton

Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for 500-plus yards and three or more touchdown passes without an interception and lose the game.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

Japanese scientists touted the new treatment for hair loss in an article published in the journal Biomaterials.

I'll have fries with that: Study says French fry cooking oil helps hair growth

A recording of a call between responding officers and dispatch a dispatcher says "multiple safes and possibly guns" were taken, though police would not confirm this.

A Mis-coded National Weather Service test leads to a false Tsunami warning by multiple weather and media outlets.

Tsunami alert erroneously sent out to East, Gulf Coast

BOCA RATON, Fla. - A fatal shooting on Interstate 95 southbound in Boca Raton caused major backups from Linton Boulevard into Boynton Beach.

All lanes of Interstate 95 southbound were closed for about three hours, but three lanes re-opened around 8:40 a.m.

Police said early this morning around 4 a.m. a Florida Highway Patrol officer heard a crash near Yamato Road.

The trooper arrived at the scene and found a victim had been shot prior to the wreck.

The person was transported to Delray Medical Center where he died.



Police are not sure at this point how or where the victim was shot.

Heavy delays are occurring back to Boynton Beach because of the closures.

At 7:25 a.m., Chopper 5 spotted multiple officers walking along the I-95 looking for evidence while crime tape up was around a black car.

Police said they know the name of the victim, who is a Boca Raton resident, but have not released it to the public.

It's unclear how long the interstate will be closed.

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for updates.

