Deadly shooting investigated on I-95 southbound in Boca Raton - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Deadly shooting investigated on I-95 southbound in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. - A fatal shooting on Interstate 95 southbound in Boca Raton caused major backups from Linton Boulevard into Boynton Beach.   

All lanes of Interstate 95 southbound were closed for about three hours, but three lanes re-opened around 8:40 a.m.

Police said early this morning around 4 a.m. a Florida Highway Patrol officer heard a crash near Yamato Road. 

The trooper arrived at the scene and found a victim had been shot prior to the wreck.

The person was transported to Delray Medical Center where he died.

Police are not sure at this point how or where the victim was shot.

Heavy delays are occurring back to Boynton Beach because of the closures.

At 7:25 a.m., Chopper 5 spotted multiple officers walking along the I-95 looking for evidence while crime tape up was around a black car.

Police said they know the name of the victim, who is a Boca Raton resident, but have not released it to the public.

It's unclear how long the interstate will be closed.

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for updates.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.