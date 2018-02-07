LIVE: Deputy-involved shooting in Lantana - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

LIVE: Deputy-involved shooting in Lantana

There's been a deputy-involved shooting in the Lantana area, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Interstate 95 is closed to traffic northbound from Gateway Blvd. to 6th Ave. Drivers are being rerouted at Gateway, according to Boynton Beach police.

Southbound traffic was initially closed from Lantana to Hypoluxo, but some lanes have reopened.

Aerial footage from Chopper 5 showed at least two vehicles with heavy damage in the interstate.

The scene on I-95 is believed to be connected to another incident near a store at 1600 S. Dixie Hwy. just north of Lantana.

The sheriff's office mobile command unit is on the scene as well as Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say the shooting in Lantana is not connected to an earlier shooting in Boca Raton.

 

This story will be updated when more information is available.

 

 

