Crash kills 2; deputy-involved shooting shuts 95

There's been a deputy-involved shooting in the Lantana area, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Interstate 95 is closed to traffic northbound from Gateway Blvd. to 6th Ave. Drivers are being rerouted at Gateway, according to Boynton Beach police. 

I-95 northbound from Lantana Rd. to 6th Ave will be closed for the rest of the day, according to the sheriff's office.

Southbound traffic was initially closed from Lantana to Hypoluxo, but some lanes reopened for a short time. 

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, just before 10 a.m. crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving 6-to-8 vehicles with one vehicle on fire.

Two died in the crash, fire rescue said and two others were injured. One of the injured was taken as a trauma patient to a hospital.

The scene on I-95 is believed to be connected to another incident near a store at 1600 S. Dixie Hwy. just north of Lantana. 

The sheriff's office mobile command unit is on the scene as well as Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say the shooting in Lantana is not connected to an earlier shooting in Boca Raton.

 

This story will be updated when more information is available.

 

