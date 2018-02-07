Crash kills 2; deputy-involved shooting shuts 95

Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for 500-plus yards and three or more touchdown passes without an interception and lose the game.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

Japanese scientists touted the new treatment for hair loss in an article published in the journal Biomaterials.

I'll have fries with that: Study says French fry cooking oil helps hair growth

A recording of a call between responding officers and dispatch a dispatcher says "multiple safes and possibly guns" were taken, though police would not confirm this.

A Mis-coded National Weather Service test leads to a false Tsunami warning by multiple weather and media outlets.

Tsunami alert erroneously sent out to East, Gulf Coast

There's been a deputy-involved shooting in the Lantana area, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Interstate 95 is closed to traffic northbound from Gateway Blvd. to 6th Ave. Drivers are being rerouted at Gateway, according to Boynton Beach police.

I-95 northbound from Lantana Rd. to 6th Ave will be closed for the rest of the day, according to the sheriff's office.

Southbound traffic was initially closed from Lantana to Hypoluxo, but some lanes reopened for a short time.

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, just before 10 a.m. crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving 6-to-8 vehicles with one vehicle on fire.

Two died in the crash, fire rescue said and two others were injured. One of the injured was taken as a trauma patient to a hospital.

The scene on I-95 is believed to be connected to another incident near a store at 1600 S. Dixie Hwy. just north of Lantana.

The sheriff's office mobile command unit is on the scene as well as Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say the shooting in Lantana is not connected to an earlier shooting in Boca Raton.

