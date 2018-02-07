Arrest made in Jupiter Island home invasion - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Arrest made in Jupiter Island home invasion

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday they have arrested a person in connection with a home invasion and armed robbery last month on Jupiter Island. 

The sheriff's office tweeted the person arrested in the case, which happened Jan. 20, was also wanted in a homicide. 

The name of the person arrested has not been released. 

Sheriff William Snyder said he would release more details around 3:30 p.m.

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for more details. 

