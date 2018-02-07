Arrest made in Jupiter Island home invasion

Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for 500-plus yards and three or more touchdown passes without an interception and lose the game.

Japanese scientists touted the new treatment for hair loss in an article published in the journal Biomaterials.

I'll have fries with that: Study says French fry cooking oil helps hair growth

A recording of a call between responding officers and dispatch a dispatcher says "multiple safes and possibly guns" were taken, though police would not confirm this.

A Mis-coded National Weather Service test leads to a false Tsunami warning by multiple weather and media outlets.

Tsunami alert erroneously sent out to East, Gulf Coast

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday they have arrested a person in connection with a home invasion and armed robbery last month on Jupiter Island.

The sheriff's office tweeted the person arrested in the case, which happened Jan. 20, was also wanted in a homicide.

The name of the person arrested has not been released.

Sheriff William Snyder said he would release more details around 3:30 p.m.

