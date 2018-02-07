2 Dead; deputy-involved shooting shuts 95 - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2 Dead; deputy-involved shooting shuts 95

LANTANA, Fla. -  Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy shot a man accused of driving the wrong way on I-95 after that man shot and killed a woman around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of S. Dixie Hwy. in the Lake Worth area and put her in a Black Nissan Rogue, according to Sheriff Ric Bradshaw.

The deputy and a Florida Highway Patrol trooper confronted the suspect 15 minutes later just after he caused the last of 3 separate wrecks on the interstate near Lantana Road, the sheriff said.

The trooper tried to use a Taser on the suspect, described as a white male, but it didn't work. That's when the deputy, fearing for his life, shot and killed the man, according to the sheriff. 

The woman who was shot is described as a white female. Neither she nor the man who is accused of shooting her has been named.

Investigators said the suspect was also involved in a shooting Tuesday in West Palm Beach in the 7200 block of South Dixie Hwy. A man was shot but he's expected to be OK. West Palm Beach police think the gunman and victim knew each other.

The other drivers involved in the wrecks on I-95 received non-life threatening injuries.

Interstate 95 is closed to traffic northbound from Gateway Blvd. to 6th Ave. South. That stretch of I-95 northbound will not be reopened Wednesday, the sheriff said.

Southbound traffic was initially closed from Lantana to Hypoluxo, but lanes later reopened. 

The sheriff's office is investigating the two extensive crime scenes and the crashes and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the deputy-involved shooting and use of a Taser by the trooper.

Officials say the shooting in Lantana is not connected to an earlier shooting in Boca Raton.

