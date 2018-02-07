I-95 shooting suspect, victim identified by the Palm Beach Count - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

I-95 shooting suspect, victim identified by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

picture by HUGO SELVA/FACEBOOK picture by HUGO SELVA/FACEBOOK

The man whom the sheriff's office said shot a woman and was later killed by a deputy after driving the wrong way on I-95 and causing several wrecks has been identified.

He was 22-year old Hugo Selva.

The woman he was accused of shooting was 26-year old Nicole Novak.

Deputies say Selva shot Novak at a Lake Worth strip mall on Dixie Highway, put her in the car and then took off for the interstate.

They say he was heading south in the northbound lanes, and caused three head-on collisions.

His SUV became disabled after the last crash and began to catch fire, investigators said.

An FHP trooper and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy approached him. When the trooper's Taser was ineffective the deputy shot Selva.

Selva was tied to an early shooting in Boynton Beach and a shooting the day before in West Palm Beach.

Boynton Beach police identified the victim in the shooting they are investigating as 21-year-old Anthony Fonti. Both of the prior shooting victims are expected to be OK.

This is a developing story and will be updated

