3 Dead, several injured in 5 PBC shootings

Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for 500-plus yards and three or more touchdown passes without an interception and lose the game.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

Japanese scientists touted the new treatment for hair loss in an article published in the journal Biomaterials.

I'll have fries with that: Study says French fry cooking oil helps hair growth

A recording of a call between responding officers and dispatch a dispatcher says "multiple safes and possibly guns" were taken, though police would not confirm this.

Three people are dead and several people are injured in five shootings that happened in Palm Beach County.

At 1:15 a.m. a 21-year-old man was found shot in Boynton Beach. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At 4:30 a.m. a man was found shot to death in a car along Interstate 95 near Yamato Road in Boca Raton. The man was later identified as 29-year-old Edvin Milkevic of Boca Raton.

Around 9:30 a.m. a woman was shot along Dixie Highway in Lake Worth. The woman who is deceased was taken by a male suspect who drove off in a black Nissan Rogue.

The male suspect was later shot and killed by a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputy on Interstate 95 after he drove against traffic.

While investigators are completing their work on the deputy-involved shooting, I-95 northbound will be closed for the day between Lantana Road and 6th Avenue South.

Shortly before 10 a.m. West Palm Beach Police reported a man was found shot in the 400 block of 11th street. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Below is a map that shows the approximate locations of the shootings. Click on the markers to find out more details.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.



