3 Dead, several injured in 5 PBC shootings

Three people are dead and several people are injured in five shootings that happened in Palm Beach County.

At 1:15 a.m. a 21-year-old man was found shot in Boynton Beach. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At 4:30 a.m. a man was found shot to death in a car along Interstate 95 near Yamato Road in Boca Raton. The man was later identified as 29-year-old Edvin Milkevic of Boca Raton.

Around 9:30 a.m. a woman was shot along Dixie Highway in Lake Worth. The woman who is deceased was taken by a male suspect who drove off in a black Nissan Rogue.

The male suspect was later shot and killed by a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputy on Interstate 95 after he drove against traffic.

While investigators are completing their work on the deputy-involved shooting, I-95 northbound will be closed for the day between Lantana Road and 6th Avenue South.

Shortly before 10 a.m. West Palm Beach Police reported a man was found shot in the 400 block of 11th street. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Below is a map that shows the approximate locations of the shootings. Click on the markers to find out more details.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
 

