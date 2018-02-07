Palm Beach Co. school buses deployed early today - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Palm Beach Co. school buses deployed early today

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. -- The Palm Beach County School District Transportation Department has deployed buses to schools early for afternoon pick up to help mitigate any delays due to the closure of I-95 today, the School District says.

Because of increased traffic congestion on surface streets, parents should be advised that students may have slight delays getting to their bus stops at regular times.

