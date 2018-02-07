Brush fire in suburban Boynton Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Brush fire in suburban Boynton Beach

A brush fire kept Palm Beach County Fire Rescue busy Wednesday.

It began near Military Trail and Palm Chase Drive.

Crews battled the flames as the fire traveled west.

It was contained to about one acre as firefighters worked to put out hot spots.

There were no initial reports of injuries or property damage.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.