I-95 suspect connected to 3 shootings - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

I-95 suspect connected to 3 shootings

The man Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said is responsible for a murder and crash on I-95 Wednesday is connected to three shootings using the same car in 24 hours.

Sources tell Contact 5 investigators the suspect is connected to a shooting in Boynton Beach this morning. 

The first shooting scene happened in West Palm Beach around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. A man was found shot outside the Dutchman Motor Lodge off South Dixie Hwy. Police said the man was rushed to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. 

Around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday Boynton Beach Police responded to a shooting. A 21-year-old man was found shot on Bentwater Circle. He was taken to an area hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Then, the suspect shot and killed a woman around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of S. Dixie Hwy, Lake Worth and put her in a Black Nissan Rogue, according to PBSO.

“The description was a Nissan Rogue, which is this a black one, with the suspect description the same,” Sheriff Bradshaw said. 

Bradshaw said the man drove the wrong way onto I-95 and caused several crashes.

“At this scene, we have three vehicle accidents. The people that are the drivers of those vehicles are injured, non-life-threatening at this point, thank God. The suspect is deceased and the victim that he shot in Lake Worth is deceased.”

Officials have not yet publicly identified the suspect or victims involved in the three incidents.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.