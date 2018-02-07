I-95 suspect connected to 3 shootings

Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for 500-plus yards and three or more touchdown passes without an interception and lose the game.

Japanese scientists touted the new treatment for hair loss in an article published in the journal Biomaterials.

I'll have fries with that: Study says French fry cooking oil helps hair growth

A recording of a call between responding officers and dispatch a dispatcher says "multiple safes and possibly guns" were taken, though police would not confirm this.

The man Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said is responsible for a murder and crash on I-95 Wednesday is connected to three shootings using the same car in 24 hours.

Sources tell Contact 5 investigators the suspect is connected to a shooting in Boynton Beach this morning.

The first shooting scene happened in West Palm Beach around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. A man was found shot outside the Dutchman Motor Lodge off South Dixie Hwy. Police said the man was rushed to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday Boynton Beach Police responded to a shooting. A 21-year-old man was found shot on Bentwater Circle. He was taken to an area hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Then, the suspect shot and killed a woman around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of S. Dixie Hwy, Lake Worth and put her in a Black Nissan Rogue, according to PBSO.

“The description was a Nissan Rogue, which is this a black one, with the suspect description the same,” Sheriff Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw said the man drove the wrong way onto I-95 and caused several crashes.

“At this scene, we have three vehicle accidents. The people that are the drivers of those vehicles are injured, non-life-threatening at this point, thank God. The suspect is deceased and the victim that he shot in Lake Worth is deceased.”

Officials have not yet publicly identified the suspect or victims involved in the three incidents.