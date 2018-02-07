UPDATE: I-95 suspect connected to 3 shootings

Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for 500-plus yards and three or more touchdown passes without an interception and lose the game.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

Japanese scientists touted the new treatment for hair loss in an article published in the journal Biomaterials.

A recording of a call between responding officers and dispatch a dispatcher says "multiple safes and possibly guns" were taken, though police would not confirm this.

The man police say is responsible for a murder and crash on I-95 Wednesday is also connected to three area shootings in less than 24 hours.

While Palm Beach County Sheriff Rick Bradshaw confirmed the suspect was wanted in a shooting in West Palm Beach and a fatal shooting in Lake Worth, sources confirmed to Contact 5 Investigator Merris Badcock and WPTV's Michael Williams the same suspect was also involved in a early morning shooting in Boynton Beach.

According to information provided by West Palm Beach Police, the first shooting incident happened in West Palm Beach around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday. A man was found shot outside the Dutchman Motor Lodge off S. Dixie Hwy.

Police said the man was rushed to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, but confirmed the victim knew the shooter.

Then, around 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Boynton Beach Police responded to a shooting on Bentwater Circle. A 21-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound, and was taken to an area hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries .

Then, the third shooting incident: Bradshaw told reporters a suspect shot and killed a woman around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the 1600 block of S. Dixie Hwy in Lake Worth. The suspect and put her in a black Nissan Rogue and fled the scene.

Minutes later, the suspect crashed the Nissan on I-95 after driving in the wrong direction and hit three vehicles.

Bradshaw confirmed it was the Nissan that tied the suspect to the shooting in West Palm Beach and the shooting in Lake Worth.

“The description was a Nissan Rogue, which is this a black one, with the suspect description the same,” Sheriff Bradshaw said. “At this scene, we have three vehicle accidents. The people that are the drivers of those vehicles are injured, non-life-threatening at this point, thank God. The suspect is deceased and the victim that he shot in Lake Worth is deceased.”

Contact 5 was the first to confirm the suspect was tied to the third shooting in Boynton Beach. PBSO and Boynton Beach Police later publicly confirmed the same information.

Officials have not yet publicly identified the suspect or victims involved in the three incidents.