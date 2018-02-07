Witness describes fear she felt on I-95

Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for 500-plus yards and three or more touchdown passes without an interception and lose the game.

Dawn Tomasi-Saylor said that she witnessed an out of control driver on the interstate and started screaming at her husband that they were going to die.

"We just saw cars and mayhem and cars going crazy in front of us, and that’s what made my husband think it was a tire, but then I looked and said, 'it’s a car, a black car, he’s gonna hit us,' " she said.

She didn't know it at the time but the driver was suspected of shooting a woman moments earlier.

Tomasi-Saylor was still shaken as she recalled the events.

She was back in the car after she said she came face to face with the suspect on I-95 Wednesday morning.

He was driving the wrong way.

"Cars behind us were just going everywhere, and all’s you saw was pieces of automobile, smoke, flames, that’s all you saw; it was horrible," said Tomasi-Saylor.

"He (the suspect) was aiming at us. If we didn’t move he would’ve killed us," she said.

She says she’ll never forget the look in his eyes and his arms stiff on the wheel.

"My husband explained it like bracing himself he knew he was going to crash," she said. "The guy knew he was crashing."

She went on to say, "You know if your foot is pushed all the way on the gas and you are all tensed up, that’s what he was doing."

Tomasi-Saylor said she was headed to see her son in pediatric cancer care and can't imagine if she hadn't show up. She said she is heartbroken over the events on the interstate.