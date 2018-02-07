2Nd suspect charged in deadly December shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2Nd suspect charged in deadly December shooting

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday afternoon they booked a second suspect in a fatal December shooting near Lantana.

Angel Tomas Valle, 25, is charged in the Dec. 19 homicide death of Jair Major, 25, in the 1000 block of Florence Rd. 

PBSO said Tuesday that Valle was already in the Palm Beach County Jail on previous charges.  He was booked "in custody" and charged with homicide/murder.

On Jan. 17, Richard Anderson, 31, of suburban Lake Worth was also arrested in the death of Major.

A woman was also shot but survived her wounds on Dec. 19. 

