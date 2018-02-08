Seminar to be held on avoiding elderly scams

Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for 500-plus yards and three or more touchdown passes without an interception and lose the game.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

Japanese scientists touted the new treatment for hair loss in an article published in the journal Biomaterials.

I'll have fries with that: Study says French fry cooking oil helps hair growth

A recording of a call between responding officers and dispatch a dispatcher says "multiple safes and possibly guns" were taken, though police would not confirm this.

A Mis-coded National Weather Service test leads to a false Tsunami warning by multiple weather and media outlets.

Tsunami alert erroneously sent out to East, Gulf Coast

The Palm Beach Police Department will hold a free seminar Thursday on "Avoiding Scams Against the Elderly."

The seminar will be held at the Palm Beach Fire-Rescue Meeting Room, located at 2185 S. Ocean Blvd. in Palm Beach from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Parking is available at Phipps Ocean Park parking lot south of the tennis courts.

Some of the elder scams and issues that will be discussed include:

Identity Theft/Telemarketing Scams

Financial Exploitation/Investment Schemes

Home Repair Fraud

The Grandparent Scam/ Sweepstakes & Lottery Scams

Preventing & Identifying Elder Abuse

Secure your spot at this free seminar by calling the Palm Beach Police Community Relations Unit at 561-838-5467.