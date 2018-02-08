Seminar to be held on avoiding elderly scams - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Seminar to be held on avoiding elderly scams

The Palm Beach Police Department will hold a free seminar Thursday on "Avoiding Scams Against the Elderly."

The seminar will be held at the Palm Beach Fire-Rescue Meeting Room, located at 2185 S. Ocean Blvd. in Palm Beach from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Parking is available at Phipps Ocean Park parking lot south of the tennis courts.

Some of the elder scams and issues that will be discussed include:

  • Identity Theft/Telemarketing Scams
  • Financial Exploitation/Investment Schemes
  • Home Repair Fraud
  • The Grandparent Scam/ Sweepstakes & Lottery Scams
  • Preventing & Identifying Elder Abuse 

Secure your spot at this free seminar by calling the Palm Beach Police Community Relations Unit at 561-838-5467.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.