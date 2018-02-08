News conference at 10 a.m. on sexual predator - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

News conference at 10 a.m. on sexual predator

 

WATCH THE NEWS CONFERENCE IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE:

The St. Lucie County sheriff will hold a news conference Thursday morning to discuss an ongoing investigation involving a registered sexual predator.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. 

Sheriff Ken Mascara did not offer any other details about the case. 

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for updates. 

 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.