Off Lease Only gives car to family in need

Your paycheck may go up this month. Here's how.

Monthly paychecks could see increase thanks to new tax law

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

West Palm Beach, Fla.- Off Lease only is donating a 2007 Ford Freestyle to a family in need. Cecil and Margaret Lennon are retired caner patients who lost two children and are now raising preschool-age grandchildren.

Off Lease Only founder and owner Mark Fisher read about the couple and their need for reliable transportation in the Palm Beach Post and decided to help. The Lennons needed a vehicle to take their grandsons to preschool and to take themselves to their doctor appointments.

The car giveaway is a surprise for the South Bay couple, arranged with the help of Carlos Perez of the Farmworker Coordinating Council of Palm Beach County.

Congratulations to the Lennons and a big thank you to Off Lease Only for helping out one of our fellow community members in need!

When: Thursday, Feb. 8, Noon

Where: Off Lease Only, 1200 South Congress Ave. West Palm Beach (Just north of Forest Hill Boulevard)