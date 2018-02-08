Possible victims of sexual offender sought - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Possible victims of sexual offender sought

The St. Lucie County sheriff held a news conference Thursday morning to discuss an ongoing investigation involving a registered sexual predator.

Sheriff Ken Mascara highlighted the case of John Edward Reese. He is currently incarcerated. He was arrested for violation of probation.

Officials are concerned there are past victims.

The sheriff is asking anyone who has been threatened, attacked or abused by Reese to please call detectives at  772-462-3220.

 

