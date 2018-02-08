Sheriff: 95, Turnpike 'awash in illicit drugs'

Your paycheck may go up this month. Here's how.

Your paycheck may go up this month. Here's how.

Monthly paychecks could see increase thanks to new tax law

Monthly paychecks could see increase thanks to new tax law

Early birds are headed to the Eagles Super Bowl parade in Philadelphia.

Early birds are headed to the Eagles Super Bowl parade in Philadelphia.

The Latest: Fans keep it mostly peaceful at Eagles parade

The Latest: Fans keep it mostly peaceful at Eagles parade

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder has concluded that I-95 and the Florida Turnpike are awash in illicit drugs, following a recent three-day interdiction program.

Sheriff Snyder said law enforcement personnel were placed on I-95 near County Road 714 on January 31, and February 1, and on the Florida Turnpike on Super Bowl Sunday, February 4.

He said the newly-formed interdiction team made 150 stops resulting in 102 arrests. The team also seized more than $16,000, firearms, and heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, MDMA, cannabis, hash oil, Oxycodone, Alprazolam and LSD.

"It seems to us that the interstate and that turnpike are awash in illicit drugs and I think by extension... our communities are awash in drugs," Sheriff Snyder said at a news conference.

"We only made stops subsequent to observing traffic violations," Sheriff Snyder said.

5 undocumented workers were also taken into custody following the traffic stops and turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol.

The sheriff said his department received the assistance of the DEA, FBI, Department of Homeland Security, U-S Border Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, Florida National Guard Counterdrug Program, FHP and the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.

"We don't do this to have press conferences, we do this because this is the poison on our street," Sheriff Snyder said.

The sheriff said in 2016, more than 64,000 people died of drug overdoses.