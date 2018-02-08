RV lights not working in crash that killed teens

Your paycheck may go up this month. Here's how.

Monthly paychecks could see increase thanks to new tax law

Early birds are headed to the Eagles Super Bowl parade in Philadelphia.

The Latest: Fans keep it mostly peaceful at Eagles parade

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

Traffic investigators have released new details on the crash that killed two Fort Pierce teenagers.

Florida Highway Patrol said 17-year old Britney Poindexter and 18-year-old Santia Feketa were on their way to a skating rink on Tuesday night when a recreational vehicle driven by a Michigan couple crashed into them head-on near Midway Road and Highway 70 in St. Lucie County.

Troopers believe the RV's headlights were not working at the time of the crash.

“The right front headlamp of the RV was still intact so we pulled that out and noticed it was not hot shocked so that means it was not illuminated," said Sgt. Raymond Stuhr.

FHP says the driver — 98-year-old Walter Roney of Michigan -- is still in critical condition and troopers haven’t been able to talk to him.

“He's got severe injuries to his legs and severe internal injuries," said Sgt. Stuhr.

Troopers have been able to talk to his girlfriend — the 75-year-old passenger in the car who has not yet been named.

She told troopers they were traveling from an RV park they own in Melbourne and were trying to get to a repair shop in Port Charlotte because of electrical issues they were having with the vehicle. She couldn't tell troopers why they didn't pull over, given their electrical issues.

The couple was driving a older model 1986 Prevost ME 150.

“She drove the interstate portion and when they reached the exit, they switched drivers, at which Mr. Roney became the driver," said Sgt. Stuhr.

Troopers said they broke the news to her about the teens.

“She was extremely upset about the other occupants, the condition of the girls," said Stuhr.

Troopers can’t say yet if age is a factor since the investigation is still ongoing but added that Roney is extremely healthy for his age and had recently passed a series of driver’s tests in Michigan. He also didn't require glasses to drive and only uses glasses for reading.

“Florida is required, for any person over 80-years-old -- every 6 years you have to take a test and a vision test to renew your license. Michigan law is every four years and you have to take a vision test," said Lt. Alvaro Feola.

FHP says criminal charges are not pending as the investigation continues.

“Infractionary charges are possible but we have determined alcohol and drugs are not a factor," said Stuhr. "At this point, were canvassing the area, trying to see if there were any video surveillance in the area — business/residential."

FHP said the site of the crash near Midway Road and Highway 70 is extremely dark at night and not well lit.

Meanwhile, a vigil will be held for the teens at the St. Lucie County Fairgrounds at 6 p.m. Thursday.