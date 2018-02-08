Boynton Beach wants feedback on dog beach

Your paycheck may go up this month. Here's how.

Monthly paychecks could see increase thanks to new tax law

Early birds are headed to the Eagles Super Bowl parade in Philadelphia.

The Latest: Fans keep it mostly peaceful at Eagles parade

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

Once Palm Beach County city is asking people to help them decide if they should create a dog-friendly beach.

The city of Boynton Beach created a survey for the public to fill out and let them know if they should allow dogs at their public beach.

“I would love it, I sometimes sneak him on here when I am not supposed to,” said Dan Rosol.

“As long as the dogs behave and the people clean up,” added Bob Mantovani.

Dog owners rejoiced at the possibility.

“They get to run around, they get to go into the water, you get to play fetch with them,” said Rosol.

Others don’t like the idea of sharing the sand with man’s best friend.

“No they shouldn’t be allowed on the beach,” said Don Nelson. “Because people don’t clean up after their dogs.”

The issue of cleaning up and paying or it is something the city will have to figure out.

But Rosol thinks that putting time restrictions on when you can bring your dog may be a good compromise.

“I would say before nine in the morning and maybe after five at night, and as the summer gets longer push it back,” he said.

The survey will be available until March 16th, the city won’t take any action until they have a chance to look at the results.