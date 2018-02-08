Absconded violent sexual predator sought - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Absconded violent sexual predator sought

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says it is concerned that a violent sexual predator from Vermont is in the area.

It's asking for information about 54-year old Brian Edward Niedzielski.

The sheriff's office says if Niedzielski is in Martin County, he has failed to register.

He has a history of possessing child pornography, according to the sheriff's office.

If you see him or have any information, you are urged to call the Martin County Sheriff’s Office or send a private message on the department's Facebook page.

