Residents return to new apartments after Irma

A Mis-coded National Weather Service test leads to a false Tsunami warning by multiple weather and media outlets.

Tsunami alert erroneously sent out to East, Gulf Coast

Your paycheck may go up this month. Here's how.

Monthly paychecks could see increase thanks to new tax law

Early birds are headed to the Eagles Super Bowl parade in Philadelphia.

The Latest: Fans keep it mostly peaceful at Eagles parade

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

It was a special moment that was a long time coming for Rita de Jesus and her family.

“Excited, overwhelmed, speechless. It’s beautiful,” she says.

It was a moment Thursday filled with joyous emotion.

However, just 5 months ago, there were emotions of a different kind.

Rita and more than a hundred other families were forced out by the city, after flood waters left 144 first floor apartments uninhabitable at Sabal Chase Apartments in Fort Pierce.

Since then, the complex says it's worked to renovate Sabal Chase and get those families home again.

“Tearing out the apartment completely and then the rebuild - brand new drywall, brand new flooring, brand new cabinetry,” says property manager Anna Short

Thursday, residents like Rita and Marie Timothy got a chance for the first time to see the apartments they were forced to abandon.

“Very hard to think about,” Timothy says. “I can remember all the water on the floor.”

Since Irma she's been living out of her car, sleeping in temporary housing, with no real place to go.

“Finally, yes,” she says. “I’m home.”

As for Rita and her family, it’s a chance to start over again.

"We've all prayed as a family, and tonight we're going to eat as a family. Eat in our new home as family.”

Move-ins started last Thursday, and they will continue for the next 4 to 6 weeks as renovations are completed.