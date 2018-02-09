Man avoids death penalty in girlfriend's death

A Mis-coded National Weather Service test leads to a false Tsunami warning by multiple weather and media outlets.

Tsunami alert erroneously sent out to East, Gulf Coast

Your paycheck may go up this month. Here's how.

Monthly paychecks could see increase thanks to new tax law

Early birds are headed to the Eagles Super Bowl parade in Philadelphia.

The Latest: Fans keep it mostly peaceful at Eagles parade

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida man has escaped a possible death sentence with jurors agreeing that his girlfriend's fatal stabbing wasn't premeditated.

News outlets report that 28-year-old John Chapman of Miami was convicted Thursday of second-degree murder. Prosecutors had been arguing for a first-degree murder conviction and seeking the death penalty. Chapman still faces up to life in prison.

Authorities say Chapman stabbed 28-year-old Vanessa Williams more than 20 times inside a pickup truck parked at a west Boca Raton apartment complex in April 2015. He then dumped the body and knife in a ditch west of Delray Beach.

Chapman testified that he was acting in self-defense and that Williams had tried to stab him first. The confrontation followed several days of drinking and drug use.

Chapman and Williams had a son together.