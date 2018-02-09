Bus, SUV crash in Port St. Lucie; kids not hurt - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Bus, SUV crash in Port St. Lucie; kids not hurt

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Four students escaped injury when their school bus crashed Friday morning, according to Port St. Lucie police.

The St. Lucie County School District bus and an SUV collided near SW Kestor Drive and SW Becker Road just after 9 a.m., police said.

The bus, heading north, was crossing the intersection with a green light when a woman driving the SUV east on Becker Road T-boned the bus, according to police.

Although the children are OK, both drivers were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.



 

