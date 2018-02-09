Bus, SUV crash in Port St. Lucie; kids not hurt

A Mis-coded National Weather Service test leads to a false Tsunami warning by multiple weather and media outlets.

Tsunami alert erroneously sent out to East, Gulf Coast

Your paycheck may go up this month. Here's how.

Monthly paychecks could see increase thanks to new tax law

Early birds are headed to the Eagles Super Bowl parade in Philadelphia.

The Latest: Fans keep it mostly peaceful at Eagles parade

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Four students escaped injury when their school bus crashed Friday morning, according to Port St. Lucie police.

The St. Lucie County School District bus and an SUV collided near SW Kestor Drive and SW Becker Road just after 9 a.m., police said.

The bus, heading north, was crossing the intersection with a green light when a woman driving the SUV east on Becker Road T-boned the bus, according to police.

Although the children are OK, both drivers were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.







