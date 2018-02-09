Manhunt in Fellsmere for possibly armed man is over; suspect app - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Manhunt in Fellsmere for possibly armed man is over; suspect apprehended

FELLSMERE, Fla. - Multiple law enforcement agencies have ended a manhunt Friday in Fellsmere for a man whom they were concerned was possibly armed.

He was apprehended at a gun range in northern Indian River County, Fellsmere police said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the man, whose name has not been released, was driving dangerously on Interstate 95.

He later exited I-95 and stopped at a McDonald's restaurant on County Road 512 where police said he started making threats to people in the area. 

Law enforcement began searching woods in the vicinity of County Road 512 and Interstate 95 before the manhunt ended.

