Man who tricked teens into sex acts sentenced - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man who tricked teens into sex acts sentenced

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- A Florida man who blackmailed five teenage girls so they would pose nude and engage in sexual conduct on web cameras has been sentenced to 12 years in prison in New Jersey.

Daniel Derringer III must also register as a sex offender under the sentence imposed Friday. The 29-year-old Lake Worth man pleaded guilty last November to manufacturing and distributing child pornography and debauching the morals of a child.

Authorities say the former Union City, New Jersey, resident posed online as a young girl to trick teen girls into exposing themselves on their web cameras. Investigators say he threatened to post those images online if the girls didn't engage in further sexual conduct.

Three victims were 15 when the offenses occurred, while the other two were 14 and 16.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.