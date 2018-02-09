Officer, suspect dead in shooting near Atlanta

A Mis-coded National Weather Service test leads to a false Tsunami warning by multiple weather and media outlets.

A Mis-coded National Weather Service test leads to a false Tsunami warning by multiple weather and media outlets.

Tsunami alert erroneously sent out to East, Gulf Coast

Tsunami alert erroneously sent out to East, Gulf Coast

Your paycheck may go up this month. Here's how.

Your paycheck may go up this month. Here's how.

Monthly paychecks could see increase thanks to new tax law

Monthly paychecks could see increase thanks to new tax law

Early birds are headed to the Eagles Super Bowl parade in Philadelphia.

Early birds are headed to the Eagles Super Bowl parade in Philadelphia.

The Latest: Fans keep it mostly peaceful at Eagles parade

The Latest: Fans keep it mostly peaceful at Eagles parade

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. (AP) -- Authorities say one officer has died and two deputies were critically wounded in a shooting that also left a suspect dead south of Atlanta.

Henry County Sheriff Keith McBrayer made the announcement Friday afternoon at a news conference.

He said it happened as the officers were serving an arrest warrant that morning at a home in Locust Grove, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.

WSB-TV reported two of the law officers were flown away by helicopter while the third was carried by ambulance.

Police blocked off multiple entrances of a subdivision not far from an outlet mall. They turned away people who don't live in the neighborhood.

Yellow police tape cordoned off a section of one home's front yard. Nearby Locust Grove Elementary School was put on lockdown.