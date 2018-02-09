Norovirus affects dozens in Okeechobee Co. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Norovirus affects dozens in Okeechobee Co.

There's been an outbreak of norovirus at a long-term health facility in Okeechobee County, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The most common symptoms are diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain.

You can contract the norovirus from an infected person, contaminated food or water, or by touching contaminated surfaces, according to the CDC.

Hand-washing and general cleanliness are your best lines of defense to prevent the virus from spreading.

The health department says the facility is working to contain the outbreak which has affected more than 60 people. 

All are recovering.

 

 

