Woman in shooting to use 'stand your ground'

Woman in shooting to use 'stand your ground'

The woman charged with shooting her husband during a domestic dispute plans to use the stand your ground defense.

A judge denied bond for Lisa Barreca during her first court appearance Friday.

Investigators say the shooting started at the couple's Boynton Beach home after a fight over HOA complaints.

Barreca, who faces attempted murder charges, is being held without bond. 

The judge ordered not to have any contact with the victim. He was last listed in stable condition.

