West Palm man guilty of conspiring with ISIS

A West Palm Beach man pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiring to provide material support to the terror group ISIS.
54-year-old Gregory Hubbard was arrested in an FBI terrorism sting involving a plot to travel to Syria and fight with the Islamic State extremist group.
“Gregory Hubbard and his cohorts conspired to provide material support to ISIS, a designated foreign terrorist organization,” said Robert F. Lasky, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Miami in a released Friday.
“Stopping terrorists before they can act is serious business that requires dedicated law enforcement professionals and eternal vigilance. This vigilance includes anyone and everyone who sees or hears something that seems out of place. If you see something, say something.”
Agents arrested Hubbard on July 21, 2016 before he boarded a Berlin, Germany-bound flight at Miami International Airport. He and an FBI confidential source were driven by another man agents arrested.
Hubbard then intended to travel to Syria to join ISIS, officials for the Department of Justice said.
Two other men previously pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.
Hubbard's sentencing is scheduled for April 19 in federal court.