West Palm man guilty of conspiring with ISIS

A Mis-coded National Weather Service test leads to a false Tsunami warning by multiple weather and media outlets.

Tsunami alert erroneously sent out to East, Gulf Coast

Your paycheck may go up this month. Here's how.

Monthly paychecks could see increase thanks to new tax law

Early birds are headed to the Eagles Super Bowl parade in Philadelphia.

The Latest: Fans keep it mostly peaceful at Eagles parade

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

A West Palm Beach man pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiring to provide material support to the terror group ISIS.

54-year-old Gregory Hubbard was arrested in an FBI terrorism sting involving a plot to travel to Syria and fight with the Islamic State extremist group.

“Gregory Hubbard and his cohorts conspired to provide material support to ISIS, a designated foreign terrorist organization,” said Robert F. Lasky, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Miami in a released Friday.

“Stopping terrorists before they can act is serious business that requires dedicated law enforcement professionals and eternal vigilance. This vigilance includes anyone and everyone who sees or hears something that seems out of place. If you see something, say something.”

Agents arrested Hubbard on July 21, 2016 before he boarded a Berlin, Germany-bound flight at Miami International Airport. He and an FBI confidential source were driven by another man agents arrested.

Hubbard then intended to travel to Syria to join ISIS, officials for the Department of Justice said.

Two other men previously pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

Hubbard’s sentencing is scheduled for April 19 in federal court.