Fighting back against Parkinson's

A lot of people think boxing is brutal, that the sport damages people.

Think Muhammad Ali and Parkinson's.

Now, there's a movement underway using boxing to help Parkinson's patients.

At Title Boxing Club in Jupiter around 2 P.M. it's boxing time.

"It feeds my soul every day to come into work and do this," said instructor Chanda Morra.

Alan Simcich was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2005.

Ted Montgomery was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2016.

Both come to this class every day.

Stretching, then boxing.

"Non contact boxing based exercise," said Morra. "Boxing is very vigorous and our opponent is Parkinson's."

So why boxing?

Various studies show exercise forced exercise may be neuro-protective and slows down the progression of Parkinson's.

There's proof in this gym.

"Stronger, starting to get muscle strength back," said Alan.

"I always feel good after the boxing," said Ted.

And wait, there's more.

"We see it quite often. One of our members Stan the Man. He came in a walker, but he was determined to fight and today he doesn't use a walker at all," said Morra.

Chanda started her class in April of last year.

Rock Steady Boxing was founded in Indiana back in 2006.

For more information, click here.