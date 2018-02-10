Guard shoots just-released inmate after attack

-
Thursday, February 8 2018 12:32 AM EST2018-02-08 05:32:40 GMT
Friday, February 9 2018 3:52 AM EST2018-02-09 08:52:00 GMT
The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.More >> The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.More >>
Thursday, February 8 2018 2:11 AM EST2018-02-08 07:11:02 GMT
Thursday, February 8 2018 10:02 PM EST2018-02-09 03:02:08 GMT
Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.More >>
Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.More >>
Thursday, February 8 2018 6:31 AM EST2018-02-08 11:31:16 GMT
Thursday, February 8 2018 5:44 PM EST2018-02-08 22:44:07 GMT
Early birds are headed to the Eagles Super Bowl parade in Philadelphia.More >> Early birds are headed to the Eagles Super Bowl parade in Philadelphia.More >>
Thursday, February 8 2018 8:49 AM EST2018-02-08 13:49:29 GMT
Thursday, February 8 2018 9:52 AM EST2018-02-08 14:52:57 GMT
Your paycheck may go up this month. Here's how.More >>
Your paycheck may go up this month. Here's how.More >>
Tuesday, February 6 2018 9:37 AM EST2018-02-06 14:37:09 GMT
Tuesday, February 6 2018 3:58 PM EST2018-02-06 20:58:32 GMT
A Mis-coded National Weather Service test leads to a false Tsunami warning by multiple weather and media outlets.More >>
A Mis-coded National Weather Service test leads to a false Tsunami warning by multiple weather and media outlets.More >>
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a prison guard leaving work for the day has shot and critically injured a just-released inmate who attacked the officer in a parking lot near the prison.
The Philadelphia Department of Prisons says 26-year-old Jamal Bennett attacked the 66-year-old Currran-Fromhold Correctional facility guard around 11 p.m. Friday.
The guard fired his personal weapon, striking Bennett in the chest. Bennett was in critical condition at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital but was expected to survive.
Bennett had just been released from custody on a probation violation for a weapons charge. Court documents don't list an attorney representing him.
Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small called the incident "somewhat bizarre." He said it appears Bennett "was starting his life of crime over again within minutes of being released."Associated Press 2018