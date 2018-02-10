Mayor defends choice: Sex offender as fire chief - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Mayor defends choice: Sex offender as fire chief

SPARTANSBURG, Pa. (AP) — The mayor of a tiny northwestern Pennsylvania town is standing by its volunteer fire company's election of a registered sex offender as its fire chief.

The (Corry) Journal reported Saturday that Chief Roger Gilbert Jr. was convicted in 2001 of sexual intercourse with a 4-year-old girl and is listed on the state's Megan's Law database.

Mayor Ann Louise Wagner says she and firefighters have been aware Gilbert, an unpaid volunteer with the department since 2010, is a sex offender.

Gilbert received a five- to 10-year prison sentence, which he completed.

The 43-year-old unpaid volunteer tells the Journal he has changed his life for the better and now spends "every day helping people."

The victim's mother told the Journal he shouldn't be in a job where he could interact with children.

___

Associated Press 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.