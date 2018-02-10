After child is handcuffed, schools make change - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

After child is handcuffed, schools make change

MIAMI (AP) — School district officials in Florida have adopted a new policy after a 7-year-old boy was placed in handcuffs and removed from his school for behavior problems.

The Miami Herald reported Saturday that Miami-Dade County school system administrators must now exhaust all other options in handling a child with behavior issues before requesting police intervention. Schools police also must get approval of a higher-ranking officer before transporting a child for an involuntary psychiatric exam.

The policy still allows handcuff use if a child is aggressively resisting an officer but provides more options not requiring them.

Parents complained after the 7-year-old was handcuffed and taken for an exam last month following an altercation in which police said the boy hit the teacher repeatedly in the back, kicked her and grabbed her hair.

Associated Press 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.