Stuart police arrest woman with 9 credit cards

STUART, Fla. -- A woman accused of credit card fraud was arrested in Stuart.

Police found 35-year old Vanessa Cortes with 9 credit cards and a counterfeit Florida driver's license. 

She is charged with criminal use of personal information, 4 counts of Grand Theft and 3 counts of Fraud.

Cortes is being held on a $40,000 bond.

