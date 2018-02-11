Increased prices at Disney parks in Orlando - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Increased prices at Disney parks in Orlando

Ticket prices at Walt Disney World in Orlando and Disneyland in California are increasing.

According to Disney, the prices will take effect Sunday.

One-day regular park tickets at Disney World's Magic Kingdom will go up $4, to $123. At Disneyland, regular, one-day, one-park tickets will be $117; a $7 increase.

Annual passes are also increasing in price. For non-Florida residents, a platinum pass went from $779 to $849.

Disney also says it will extend its pre-published, date-specific pricing to multiday tickets at Walt Disney World. At Disneyland, where the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attraction will open in 2019, the company will retool its Annual Pass program.

All of the changes are reflected on the parks' websites.

Associated Press 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.