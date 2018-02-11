Several arrests at college Republican event - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

SEATTLE (AP) — A handful of arrests were made after a college Republican rally at the University of Washington drew counterprotesters Saturday.

College Republicans invited the Vancouver, Washington, based right-wing group Patriot Prayer to speak in Red Square for a "freedom rally."

Seattle TV station KOMO-TV reports skirmishes broke out after a tense but peaceful protest. Police responded with pepper spray and University of Washington police said five people were arrested for disorderly conduct.

No officers were injured.

University officials were worried about the potential for violence the rally could bring, and the president had warned students to avoid the square.

