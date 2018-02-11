Toddler struck by vehicle in Port St. Lucie - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Toddler struck by vehicle in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- A toddler was struck by a vehicle in Port St. Lucie on Saturday.

St. Lucie County Fire District units responded to the 200 block of Voltair Terrace at 5:42 p.m. Saturday.

A male child was transported by air to a pediatric trauma center.

There is no word on his condition.

