5 Boaters rescued off Lake Worth inlet

5 Boaters rescued off Lake Worth inlet

LAKE WORTH INLET, Fla. -- Five people are safe after being rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard on Sunday.

Crews rescued the boaters from the water after the boat they were fishing in capsized.

The boaters were rescued 3 miles east of the Lake Worth Inlet.

