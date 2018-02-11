Fire displaces Fort Pierce family - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fire displaces Fort Pierce family

A Fort Pierce family is without a home after a fire engulfed the back part of the home on Sunday morning. 

The family of five have been in and out of the home trying to salvage what they can.

Fire crews responded to the 100 block of Maple Avenue a little after 10:00 a.m.

When they got to the scene they found a fire that started in the backroom and extended into the attic. 

A next door neighbor told WPTV the fire caused a lot of smoke. 

Bob Williams says he thought the family was grilling in the backyard, but when he stepped outside he realized a fire was spreading.

"When I got back a little further I seen the smoke rolling out the back of the house next door," he said. "You could see the flames and the smoke."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. A family member told WPTV they are staying in a hotel.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.