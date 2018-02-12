Person killed in crash near Palm Springs - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Person killed in crash near Palm Springs

Palm Spring police said a person died in a crash Sunday night near a Home Depot.

The wreck occurred around 11 p.m. in the 4200 block of Lake Worth Rd.   

All roads are open in the area after overnight closures.

No other details were immediately available.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.