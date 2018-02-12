Pygmy sperm whale dies along Delray Beach

A Mis-coded National Weather Service test leads to a false Tsunami warning by multiple weather and media outlets.

Tsunami alert erroneously sent out to East, Gulf Coast

Your paycheck may go up this month. Here's how.

Monthly paychecks could see increase thanks to new tax law

Early birds are headed to the Eagles Super Bowl parade in Philadelphia.

The Latest: Fans keep it mostly peaceful at Eagles parade

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Wildlife officials say a pygmy sperm whale that washed ashore on a Florida beach in distress later had to be euthanized.

A state Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokeswoman told the Sun-Sentinel that the whale beached itself at Delray Beach on Saturday.

Beachgoers tried to put the whale back in the water, but it beached itself again 45 minutes later in a different location.

The whale's carcass was taken for a necropsy to determine its cause of death.

Authorities say pygmy sperm whales, which are a federally protected species, typically grow to about 11 feet long and weigh about 700 to 1,000 pounds.

Authorities discourage trying to put a beached whale back in the water.

Anyone who sees injured marine mammals is asked to contact the conservation commission at 888-404-3922.