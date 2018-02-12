Pygmy sperm whale dies along Delray Beach

-
Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.More >>
Early birds are headed to the Eagles Super Bowl parade in Philadelphia.More >> Early birds are headed to the Eagles Super Bowl parade in Philadelphia.More >>
Your paycheck may go up this month. Here's how.More >>
A Mis-coded National Weather Service test leads to a false Tsunami warning by multiple weather and media outlets.More >>
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Wildlife officials say a pygmy sperm whale that washed ashore on a Florida beach in distress later had to be euthanized.
A state Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokeswoman told the Sun-Sentinel that the whale beached itself at Delray Beach on Saturday.
Beachgoers tried to put the whale back in the water, but it beached itself again 45 minutes later in a different location.
The whale's carcass was taken for a necropsy to determine its cause of death.
Authorities say pygmy sperm whales, which are a federally protected species, typically grow to about 11 feet long and weigh about 700 to 1,000 pounds.
Authorities discourage trying to put a beached whale back in the water.
Anyone who sees injured marine mammals is asked to contact the conservation commission at 888-404-3922.Associated Press 2018