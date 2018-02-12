Flight restrictions indicate Trump returning - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Flight restrictions indicate Trump returning

New flight restrictions indicate President Donald Trump will return to Palm Beach County on Friday.

The FAA restrictions were released on Monday and are in effect from Feb. 16-19.

The president and first lady Melania Trump were in town earlier this month.

This will be the president's sixth trip to Palm Beach County since Thanksgiving.

