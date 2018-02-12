Driver, 98, dies after St. Lucie wrong-way crash

Your paycheck may go up this month. Here's how.

Monthly paychecks could see increase thanks to new tax law

Early birds are headed to the Eagles Super Bowl parade in Philadelphia.

The Latest: Fans keep it mostly peaceful at Eagles parade

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

UPDATE: Drive Walter Roney has died from his injuries. Investigators said he passed away Feb. 9.

EARLIER:

A deadly wrong-way crash Tuesday night involving an elderly driver killed two teens in St. Lucie County.

The crash happened at about 6:53 p.m. on Okeechobee Road, just west of Midway Road in Fort Pierce.

Officials say two teens were pronounced dead on scene and two other people were seriously injured.

According to a news release, 98-year-old Walter Roney of Michigan was traveling the wrong way going inside the eastbound lane of State Road 70, Okeechobee Road, when his 1986 RV Mirage collided with a 2013 Chevy Silverado traveling eastbound on State Road 70.

The driver of the Chevy, 17-year-old Santia Myriah Feketa of Fort Pierce, and a passenger, 16-year-old Britney Lee Poindexter of Port St. Lucie, were killed in the crash.

Roney and a passenger in his vehicle, 75-year-old Carolyn Elizabeth-Evans Bruns of Michigan, were flown to Lawnwood Medical Center. Roney suffered critical injuries and Bruns had serious injuries.

All lanes are open Wednesday morning.