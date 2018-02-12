Mascot mania as baseball spring training nears

Your paycheck may go up this month. Here's how.

Monthly paychecks could see increase thanks to new tax law

The Latest: Fans keep it mostly peaceful at Eagles parade

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

We’re just days away from spring training in South Florida. Friday fans will get to see their favorite players practicing at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches.

Rooting in the stands with the fans of the Washington Nationals will be some of the team's favorite mascots, the "Racing Presidents."

WPTV’s Andrew Ruiz went head to head against some other media personalities Monday, to see who had what it takes to be one of the team's mascots.

Ruiz dressed up as President William Taft and won the race between the two other contestants.

"Two first place wins, I mean you can’t be mad at that," director of entertainment Tom Davis said. "You could probably pick up the pace, but you still won your heat so I think that’s a win."

Pitchers and catchers report Wednesday but will take the practice fields Friday. The first game at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches off Havervill and 45th Street is Feb. 23, against the reigning World Series champs, the Houston Astros.