Beach renourishment underway on Treasure Coast

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.

Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.

The Marshall County, Kentucky Grand Jury will convene on Tuesday, February 13 to decide whether or not to charge the 15-year-old high school shooting suspect as an adult.

The Marshall County, Kentucky Grand Jury will convene on Tuesday, February 13 to decide whether or not to charge the 15-year-old high school shooting suspect as an adult.

Buddy Atamian has sent the past six winters in Fort Pierce. He’s a snowbird from New Hampshire and has noticed over time, changes in the sand at the inlet.

“Last few years it’s been like this. First couple of years, didn’t see this at all," said Atamian.

He's talking about a near 10-foot drop thanks to recent erosion.

Next month, the Army Corps of Engineers, working in partnership with St. Lucie County, will start pumping 385,000 cubic yards of sand on the shore. That’s enough sand to create a 180-foot high football field sized pile.

Normally lifeguard towers are on the sand but because of all the erosion, one was tipped over, and it was brought near A1A.

At Bathtub Beach in Martin County, one of the most popular, but vulnerable stretches of Treasure Coast sand, about $625 thousand was spent after Hurricane Irma to reinforce the dunes.

“Safeguard the road, McArthur Boulevard and make sure it’s safe for people who need to use to get to and from homes and also for emergency vehicles," said Martin County Coastal Engineer Kathy Fitzpatrick.

The Bathtub Beach project should be done by April.