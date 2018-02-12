New info on I-95 shooting investigation - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

New info on I-95 shooting investigation

Police and investigators are still waiting on forensic test results to know once and for all whether the man shot and killed by a Palm Beach Sheriff's deputy on Interstate 95 in Lantana last Wednesday, is also to blame for a deadly shooting on I-95 in Boca Raton earlier that day.

This week, WPTV obtained newly released documents in the case, detailing what detectives found inside the room where Hugo Selva’s first victim stayed.

The Silver Palm Lodge in West Palm Beach is where police believe shooting suspect Selva’s violent spree got started.

According to the search warrant, several bags and containers of cocaine and marijuana were found inside 32-year old Charles Brown's room.

West Palm Beach police believe Selva used to buy marijuana from Brown. They are not saying what they believe sparked this shooting outside Brown's room last Tuesday afternoon.

In addition to the cocaine and marijuana, the search warrant shows PBSO deputies found several cellphones, cash and a scale.

WPBPD confirms Brown is not facing any charges, despite what was found in the room.

He is expected to survive the shooting and it is unknown if he has been released from the hospital.

Investigators also believe Selva is to blame for a shooting in Boynton Beach, possibly that shooting on I-95 in Boca Raton, and then the murder of his girlfriend in the parking lot of a Lake Worth convenience store.

After that killing, Selva drove the wrong way on I-95, setting up the confrontation with the PBSO deputy.

